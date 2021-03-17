Investments For Meeting The UN’s Sustainable Development Targets Drives The Environmental Consulting Services Market

Environmental Consulting Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

Sustainable development refers to the economic growth of a country or region, without or with minimum depletion of natural resources. The United Nations Organization established Sustainable Development Goals for all its members with an agenda to ensure responsible growth to 2030. These goals include ensuring availability and equitable access to drinking water, improving water quality by reducing pollution and preventing dumping of hazardous waste, building safe and resilient infrastructure, integrating measures to tackle climate change in national policies, and the promotion of sustainable use of marine and terrestrial resources. Investments in meeting these targets is expected to drive demand for the services of environmental services companies.

The environmental consulting services (ECS) market consists of the sales of environmental consulting services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide advice, assistance, and action plans to organizations and governments to manage their environment. It includes the prevention of environmental contamination, toxic substances, security consulting, waste management, and pollution control. Environmental consulting services undertake processes where human capital is the major input. They make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client.

The global environmental consulting services market is segmented by type into site remediation consulting services, other environmental consulting services, water and waste management consulting services, environment management, compliance and due diligence and by end-users into mining, manufacturing & process industries, energy & utilities, government & regulators, infrastructure & development, others.

The global environmental consulting services market is expected to grow from $29.08 billion in 2020 to $31.12 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $36.93 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%. North America was the largest region in the global environmental consulting services market, accounting for 50% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region, accounting for 19% of the global ECS market. Africa was the smallest region in the market.

The major players covered in the global ECS industry are AECOM, Amec Foster Wheeler, Tetra Tech, Arcadis, Environmental Resource Management.

Environmental Consulting Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides environmental consulting services market overview, forecast environmental consulting services market size and growth for the whole market, environmental consulting services market segments, and geographies, environmental consulting services market trends, environmental consulting services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

