Global Smart TV Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Smart TV Market 2021-2030

The Business Research Company’s Smart TV Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Smart TV Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the market is expected to reach $232.1 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 8.53%. The rising popularity of video-on-demand service is a key factor driving the growth of the market.

The smart TV market consists of sales of smart TV and related services that are used in homes, offices and education sectors. A smart TV is a digital TV that is basically an entertainment-specific, internet-connected, storage-ware device.

Trends In The Global Smart TV Market

The 8K TV is a key trend in the smart TV market. The 8K TV sets have 33 million pixels, compared to 8 million pixels in a 4K package. All those millions of extra pixels provide clearer, more accurate images than 4K UHD TVs. The 8K Ultra HD doubles the 4K Ultra HD resolution, and it is 16 times the full HD resolution. In 2020, LG unveiled three new 8K versions and this year, Samsung tripled its 8K QLEDs. Therefore, TV manufacturers are gradually promoting 8K TVs as their 2020 flagship sets.

Global Smart TV Market Segments:

The global smart TV market is further segmented based on product type, panel type, end user and geography.

By Product Type: 4K UHD TV, Full HD TV, HDTV, 8K TV.

By Panel Type: LCD, LED, OLED, QLED.

By End User: Home, Offices, Education Institutions, Other.

By Geography: The global smart TV market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Among these regions, the Asia Pacific market accounts for the largest share in the global smart TV market.

Smart TV Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart TV market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global smart TV market, market share, smart TV market players, segments and geographies, smart TV market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The smart TV market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Smart TV Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Smart TV Market Organizations Covered: Sony Corporation, LG Electronics, Inc, TCL Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Haier Electronics Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

