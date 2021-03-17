Companies In The Structured Cabling Industry Are Launching Innovative Solutions To Unlock New Opportunities

Structured Cabling Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact:

The companies operating in the structured cabling market are continuously focusing on developing new products to empower enterprises digitally and to generate higher revenues for the company. Therefore, the launch of innovative solutions is gaining immense popularity in the structured cabling market. For instance, in November 2019, DIGISOL Systems Ltd., a provider of IT networking solutions, launched ConvergeX, a series of enterprise structured cabling solutions. The name ConvergeX refers to the term Converge, which stands for a single network that carries and unifies a combination of voice, video, and data traffic, whereas X stands for extreme speed. The newly launched structured cabling series aims to enhance the way enterprise works and unlocks opportunities for the future.

Other structured cabling market trends include mergers and acquisitions. In October 2019, Legrand, a France-based company specializing in electrical and digital building infrastructures, acquired Connectrac for an undisclosed amount. Connectrac is a US-based company engaged in manufacturing and selling connectivity solutions for interior spaces. The acquisition of Connectrac allows Legrand the ability to reach additional market segments as well as a platform to expand the ecosystem in commercial interiors. The company’s products provide connections to telecom, power and AV via unique, floor-based wireway systems and accessories.

Major players in the structured cabling industry are CommScope, Nexans SA, Legrand, Corning Inc, Belden Inc, Schneider Electric, Siemon, Panduit Corp, Furukawa Electric, ABB Group, TE Connectivity, Superior Essex, R&M, Hitachi Cable, Teknon Corporation, Brand-Rex, Paige Electric, Datwyler Cabling Solutions AG, Connectix Ltd, Electra Link Inc, VIA Technology, Network Cabling Services, Desert Communications, Xin Networks, Synergy Solution, AFL, Intelligent Business Technology, Black Box Network Services, Vega Global, Broadcom Inc, and Sterlite Technologies.

The global structured cabling market size is expected to grow from $11 billion in 2020 to $11.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $16.5 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

The global structured cabling market is segmented by product type into fiber optic cables, copper cables, by application into LAN, data center, and by end use industry into IT & telecommunication, residential & commercial, government & education, transportation, industrial, others.

The global structured cabling market is segmented by product type into fiber optic cables, copper cables, by application into LAN, data center, and by end use industry into IT & telecommunication, residential & commercial, government & education, transportation, industrial, others.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research.

