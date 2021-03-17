Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hawaii National Guard to deploy about 80 members to Washington D.C.

Posted on Mar 16, 2021 in Main, News Release

#2021-002 March 16, 2021 For Immediate Release

HONOLULU- At the request of the National Guard Bureau, the Hawaii National Guard (HING) is set to deploy about 80 of its members to Washington, D.C. to support U.S. Capitol Police until early May. Their mission includes patrolling specific areas and providing flexible security functions with the National Guard’s “Task Force Capitol.”

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III approved a request by the U.S. Capitol Police for continued National Guard support through 23 May 2021 at a force level of 2,280.

In January, the HING sent about 200 Guardsmen to D.C. for about two weeks in support of the Presidential Inauguration.

Roughly 800 Guardsmen are still activated in Hawaii for COVID-19 support and the deployment of these members will not impact this effort. Additionally, nearly 4,000 members of the Guard will remain in the islands and could be called upon to assist with any other local disasters.

B-Roll from January mission: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/780601/hawaii-national-guard-soldiers-deploy-washington-dc-support-inauguration-security

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/780601/hawaii-national-guard-soldiers-deploy-washington-dc-support-inauguration-security

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/780999/us-army-soldiers-with-hawaii-national-guard-perform-traffic-security-operations-during-59th-presidential-inauguration

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/780893/us-soldiers-with-hawaii-national-guard-start-traffic-security-mission-59th-presidential-inauguration

###

Media Contact:

MAJ (RET) Jeff Hickman

Director, Public Affairs

State of Hawaii, Dept. of Defense

808-441-7000

[email protected]

 

