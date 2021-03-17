Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Roads to Prosperity funds emergency slip repair in Summers County

HINTON, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways recently awarded a $926,000 emergency contract to repair a slip that closed a road in Summers County and a $719,000 to repair a slip that closed a road directly across the Greenbrier River.   Rock Fork Bridge Company LLC was the low bidder on the emergency repair project on East Woodrumtown Road, a narrow road just off WV 3. Moore said a slip near the intersection of East Woodrumtown Road and WV 3 had been on District 9’s repair schedule, but the road collapsed completely in early February, partly blocking WV 3. 

