Need help paying rent? California is accepting rental relief applications

Low-income tenants with pandemic hardships could see all the rent debt they accrued from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021, wiped away. For that to happen, a landlord must agree to forgive 20% of the debt. If the landlord does so, the state program pays the property owner the remaining 80%.

