Claudette Edwards Named Warden at North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice has named Claudette Edwards as the new warden of the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh.

Edwards had been the interim warden at the prison since August 2020.

“Warden Edwards is a truly remarkable leader with a hands-on approach to managing a large, complex prison and hawk-like attention to detail,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “She has decades of experience, including a stint as warden at another prison. She is an outstanding correctional professional and I look forward to the impact of her transformational leadership at the prison.”

In her new position, Edwards is responsible for all operations at NCCIW, a sprawling prison complex that houses more than 1,000 women. It is one of the largest prisons in the state.

The campus-style facility dates back to the 1930s and houses offenders of all custody levels and control statuses, including death row, medium, minimum and safekeepers. The prison provides the primary medical, mental and alcohol and chemical dependency treatment for female offenders.

The facility operates a diagnostic center that serves as the point of entry into the prison system for women. Upon arrival, offenders undergo a series of diagnostic evaluations that will determine future prison assignments.

Some of the programs available to NCCIW offenders include a license tag plant, dental lab, travel and tourism information call center, high school equivalency preparation and testing, cosmetology classes and a variety of self-help initiatives, for issues such as alcohol abuse.

She said she believes in leading by example and in the importance of preparing staff for the next level of advancement.

A veteran employee to state government, Edwards began her career as a correctional officer at the now-closed Odom Correctional Institution in 1992.

She was promoted to sergeant at the prison, then to lieutenant before she was promoted to captain in 2007 and transferred to Caledonia Correctional Institution. She also served as the assistant superintendent for custody and operations at Tillery Correctional Center, which was closed in 2014 and consolidated with Caledonia Correctional.

In 2013, Edwards was promoted to superintendent at Odom Correctional Institution.

A Halifax County native, Edwards holds an Advanced Certificate in Corrections and is certified by the North Carolina Criminal Justice Standards as a general instructor. She is also a graduate of the Correctional Leadership Development Program and is a former member of Prisons’ hostage negotiation team.

She enjoys reading and traveling.