Tech Bettys Interviews with #womenintech and #womeninfilm on our Youtube channel in honor of Women's History Month
Tech Bettys co-creator Mary McGloin interviews women in tech and women in film about their experiences working in these traditionally male dominated fields.
Oh, thank god. A woman.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TECH BETTYS and GOODLY ROTTEN APPLE PRODUCTIONS LLC (GRAP) announce a series of interviews with women in tech and women in film to premiere on the Tech Bettys Youtube Channel throughout the month of March in honor of Women's History Month.
— Mary McGloin
Tech Bettys co-creator and star, Mary McGloin (and real-life tech worker) has been busy interviewing women in film and women in tech about their experiences in these traditionally male dominated fields. The interviews are fun, educational and inspirational and the hope is to inspire women who are interested in these fields to pursue their dreams as well as shine a light on some of the issues we face.
To view the interviews, please visit http://www.youtube.com/techbettys beginning March 17, 2021. New videos added each weekday through the end of March.
For more information about Tech Bettys, the web series, including its festivals and awards, or how you can help it expand into a television show, please visit http://www.techbettys.com
GOODLY ROTTEN APPLE PRODUCTIONS LLC is a critically acclaimed theatre and film production company; a place for artists to collaborate and do what we're meant to do- follow our higher calling: Art.
