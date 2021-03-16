Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TOMORROW: Tele-Town Hall with AG Rosenblum and Rep. Campos

TOMORROW: Join Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and Oregon Rep. Campos (Aloha) for a Tele-Town Hall

Consumer Town Hall

It has been one year into the COVID-19 pandemic and we still see scammers prey on Oregonians every day. We have received reports of everything from price gouging for essential health and safety items, to scammers preying on the fear of not being able to get an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine. Scammers have set up websites to sell bogus products to potentially using fake emails, texts and social media posts as a trick to steal consumers’ money and personal information.

Join us for an informative tele-town hall with Attorney General Rosenblum and Rep. Campos to discuss what we have learned about scams related to COVID-19 and a look at the year ahead.

To participate, simply dial: 855-756-7520 EXT: 71838 and you will be joined to the tele-town hall.

WHO: AG Rosenblum and Oregon Rep. Campos

WHAT: Tele-Town Hall

WHEN: Wednesday, March 17th at 11 AM/PST

DIAL: 855-756-7520 EXT: 71838

