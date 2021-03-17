Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Representative Lopez Passes HB 739 out of the Defense and Veterans Affairs Committee

Representative Lopez Passes HB 739 out of the Defense and Veterans Affairs Committee

by: Rep. Lopez, Ray
03/16/2021

Austin, Texas – Monday, March 15, 2021, State Representative Ray Lopez passed House Bill 739 relating to providing Veterans with workforce training, out of the Defense and Veterans Affairs Committee. The bill seeks to create a program managed by the Texas Veterans Commission to provide energy industry training and career opportunities for veterans.

HB 739 was unanimously voted out of committee and is now heading to the General Calendars Committee to be scheduled for a vote on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives.

Texas currently leads the U.S. in total energy production and is second in the nation in solar energy production. We are first in the U.S. in wind energy production with an estimated 30,000 wind jobs in Texas. As of 2020 Texas has 80 solar manufacturing sites which account for over 10,200 jobs.

"When their service ends, our veterans should be able to count on ample job opportunities. The energy sector in Texas is one for which veterans are well-prepared for by their military occupational specialty," stated Rep. Lopez. This bill will secure jobs for veterans and encourage a lasting career in a transforming energy industry."

Additionally, the Texas Veterans Commission in coordination with the General Land Office and Veterans’ Land Board, will conduct an outreach campaign to encourage veterans to participate in the program.

“During a time in which many have lost their jobs, HB 739 will allow veterans to acquire new skills and secure a strong future for themselves and their families” stated Representative Ray Lopez.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.406

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0669

(512) 463-5074 Fax

5309 Wurzbach Road, Suite 200-9

San Antonio, Texas 78238

(210) 684-5419

Representative Lopez Passes HB 739 out of the Defense and Veterans Affairs Committee

