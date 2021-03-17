Humanitarian Organization Applauds the Growing Number of US Senators Calling for War Crimes Investigations in Ethiopia
The Tigray Center for Information and Communication applauds the growing number of US Senators calling for a ceasefire and war crimes Investigations in EthiopiaWASHINGTON, D.C. , UNITED STATES , March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tigray Center for Information and Communication applauds Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Senator Ronald Lee Wyden of Oregon, and Senator Edward John Markey of Massachusetts for agreeing to become co-sponsors of Senate Resolution 97 (S. Res. 97). Senators Merkley, Wyden, and Markey join five other Senators who agreed to co-sponsor the resolution. These Senators include Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, Senator Christopher Coons of Delaware, Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, Senator Todd Young of Indiana, and Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland. This bipartisan effort is a testimony to the United States' efforts to achieve lasting peace in Ethiopia.
S. Res. 97 is sponsored by Senator James Risch of Indiana. S. Res. 97 calls upon all parties involved in the armed conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia to cease all hostilities, protect human rights, and allow unfettered humanitarian access. S. Res. 97 also calls upon the Ethiopian government to cooperate with independent investigations pertaining to credible allegations of war crimes and human rights abuses taking place in the Tigray region. S. Res. 97 also notes that the United States government has confirmed that Eritrean Defense Forces (EDF) are participating in the conflict in alliance with the Ethiopian government and calls for the immediate withdrawal of all Eritrean soldiers from the Tigray Region.
The Tigray Center for Information and Communication is a Tigray-American humanitarian organization based in Alexandria, Virginia, dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to Tigraian refugees and documenting and reporting human rights violations and war crimes against Tigraian civilians.
Background
Long-simmering tensions between Ethiopia’s federal government, led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and authorities in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region have erupted into a military confrontation. On November 4, 2020, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared a 6-month state of emergency in the Tigray region and ordered federal troops and militia into Tigray in response to an alleged unprovoked attack on the Northern Command Headquarters, an Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) federal military base in Mekele, the regional capital. On November 5, 2020, Ethiopia’s Federal Parliamentary Assembly validated the 6-month state of emergency in the northern Tigray region, despite international pleas for negotiation to avoid a civil war.
Most Western sources estimate that thousands of civilians and fighters have been killed. The same sources estimate that tens of thousands of Ethiopians have fled Tigray into eastern Sudan, where many of the refugees are housed in squalid camps with poor sanitation and limited food and water. Aid groups warn that the number of Ethiopian refugees could swell to the hundreds of thousands if the fighting continues. On December 3, 2020, Western sources reported that Ethiopian forces were blocking refugees from crossing into Sudan. This was a clear violation of a United Nations’ core mandate, and it is in addition to the list of reported war crimes (arbitrary arrests and detentions, extrajudicial killings of Tigrayan civilians by Ethiopian federal forces). As reported by Western sources, the ENDF said there would be "no mercy" for residents of the Tigray capital city (Mekelle) when its soldiers "encircle" the city.
Today, the armed conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia has spiraled out of control. The daily reports of war crimes and human rights abuses occurring in Tigray have become commonplace. The armed conflict in Tigray is further complicated with reports of Eritrean troops' involvement in the reported war crimes and human rights abuses taking place in Tigray. As reported by the Associated Press (AP), "Soldiers from Eritrea systematically killed many hundreds of people in a massacre late November in the Ethiopian city of Axum in the Tigray region." The crimes occurring in Tigray, while shocking, are underreported due to the Ethiopian government's blockage of the Tigray region. The Associated Press notes that "the atrocities of the Tigray conflict have occurred in the shadows." On February 18, 2021, the AP reported that as many as 750 were killed in a massacre at an Orthodox church in Axum, Tigray. According to the AP. “But on November 28, 2020, the Eritrean soldiers returned in force to hunt down members of the local militia who had mobilized against them in Axum and nearby communities. The deacon recalled soldiers bursting into the church, cornering and dragging out worshippers and shooting at those who fled. "Most of the hundreds of victims were killed that day," he said, "but the shooting and looting continued the following day.”
For all inquiries relating to this press release, please contact:
Blossom Rolly
Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C.
blossom.rolly@montagueyork.com