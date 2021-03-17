Major bridge work begins Monday in Grand Haven on US-31 and M-104

Contact:

Agency:

John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565Transportation

COUNTY: Ottawa

HIGHWAYS: US-31 and M-104

CLOSEST CITIES: Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg

START DATE: Monday, March 22, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: June 2023

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will improve six bridges at the US-31/M-104 interchange in Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg. Work includes deck replacement, painting, steel repairs, joint replacement, deck patching, approach work, beam repair, and substructure improvements at the following locations:

- The US-31 drawbridge over the Grand River,

- US-31 (northbound and southbound) over the south channel of the Grand River,

- US-31 over M-104,

- US-31 over 3rd Street, and

- M-104 over the Spring Lake Channel.

TRAFFIC IMPACT: This is a multi-year project and work will take place during the spring and fall to accommodate summer traffic (no lane closures are expected from mid-June to early Sept.). One lane will remain open in each direction at all times on US-31 and M-104. The ramps at the US-31/M-104 interchange will be closed and detoured via Van Wagoner Road. Both ramps will not be closed simultaneously. Pedestrian pathways will be open Memorial Day through Labor Day.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Long-term benefits include improvements to safety and operations, as well as extending the service life of the roadway and bridges.