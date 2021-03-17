OM 21-06 Stewart v. West Greenwich Planning Board – Violation found

Complainant alleged that the Board failed to post official/approved minutes on the Secretary of State's website for its August 24, 2020 meeting within 35 days of that meeting. The Board conceded that it did not timely file its minutes due to a clerical error. Accordingly, the Board violated the OMA. We did not find injunctive relief appropriate because the Board posted the minutes on the Secretary of State's website once it became aware of the issue. Nor did we find sufficient evidence to support a willful or knowing violation. VIOLATION FOUND