OM 21-09 Finnegan v. Scituate School Committee – Violation found

In an October 6, 2020 complaint (relating to an August 25, 2020 meeting) and an October 13, 2020 complaint (relating to an August 25, 2020 meeting), the Complainant alleged that the Committee violated the OMA in both instances by not adequately providing notice of the business that was to be discussed and/or acted upon at each meeting. Based on the totality of the evidence before us, we found violations as to both complaints. We did not find these violations to be willful or knowing, nor did we find injunctive relief to be appropriate in these circumstances. VIOLATION FOUND