OM 21-08 DeCubellis v. William M. Davies Career and Technical High School Board of Trustees – Violation found

The Complainant alleged the Board convened a meeting where it discussed and voted to eliminate certain teaching positions during open session and that the agenda notice for the meeting was inadequate because the notice did not state that any vote would be taken to eliminate the positions. Based on the record before us, we determined that the pertinent agenda item failed to fairly provide notice of the Board's action during its meeting. Although we found that the Board violated the OMA, we did not find evidence of a willful or knowing violation, nor did we determine that injunctive relief was appropriate. VIOLATION FOUND

