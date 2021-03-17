TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Lincoln County

At the request of 17th District Attorney General Robert Carter, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances involved in an officer-involved shooting that occurred late Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln County.

Preliminary information indicates that deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a man driving a side-by-side utility task vehicle, but the driver refused to stop. Marshall County deputies, joined by troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and deputies with the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, pursued the vehicle, and the driver continued into Lincoln County. Lincoln County deputies then engaged in the pursuit. The driver, identified as Jaylen Edward Jordan (DOB 08/24/1999) of Athens, Alabama, wrecked the UTV in the 300 block of Boonshill Road in Fayetteville, and ran behind a nearby home. Reports from the scene indicate when officers found him, he produced a gun. One Lincoln County deputy fired, striking Jordan. He was transported to a Nashville area hospital with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury. No officers were injured during the incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI Agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

As a reminder, the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.