New Book: "I’m Not Single I Have a Dog, Dating Tales from the Bark Side"

New Book: "I’m Not Single I Have a Dog" Unveils The Secrets of Living a Successful Single Life. Here's a Hint: Get a Dog!
I wrote this book to show how there are many ways to create a family and live a successful life," explains author Susan Hartzler. "I choose to live happily ever after with my fur babies!”OXNARD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Once upon a time in America, marriage was the norm for adults. But now, for the first time since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began tracking these numbers in 1976, there are more single Americans than people who are married. That is a huge change. About 50.2 percent — or 124.6 million American adults — are single.
Just as the single life grows in the United States, a new book about living without a significant other hits the market. I'm Not Single, I Have a Dog is now available at McFarland Publishers, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers. Most of the book takes place in and around the entertainment industry in Los Angeles. And dog love is featured prominently throughout.
About I'm Not Single, I Have a Dog
At age 60, Susan Hartzler has learned to accept, even love, the single life, provided she has good friends and a dog or two by her side. Always attracted to the quintessential bad boy with his good looks and charming ways, she was sure she could change “the one” into a devoted partner and loving father, but her compulsive giving and fixing behaviors went hand in hand with her disappointing and disastrous romantic relationships. On a purposeful trip to the pound, she hoped to find a dog to care for, one that would sniff out the bad guys, give her a sense of purpose, and help her find meaning in her crazy world. Thoughtful and funny, this memoir follows Susan’s life through the many ups and downs on her way to finding unconditional love. Her journey is a personal one, full of the hard decisions it took to learn to put herself first and stop entering and staying in unhealthy relationships. By saving a dog, she rescues herself, learning to love herself as much as her dog loves her.
McFarland is now one of the leading publishers of academic nonfiction in the United States, offering about 6000 titles in print and publishing more than 350 new titles each year for a worldwide market. For more information on I’m Not Single, I Have A Dog, visit the book website.
