Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, March 15, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of March 15th will include the following:

Wednesday, March 17th at 11:30 AM: Lt. Governor Evette will deliver remarks to the Florence Chamber of Commerce, Florence Center, 3300 West Radio Drive, Florence, SC 29501

Saturday, March 20th at 6:00 PM: Lt. Governor Evette will deliver remarks The Friends of the NRA, The Lodge at Lake Bowen at 7116 Highway 9, Inman, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: March 8, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of March 8, 2021, included:

Monday, March 8

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association, SC Retail Association and National Guard regarding vaccine distribution.

2:45 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the Palmetto Business Forum’s virtual event.

Tuesday, March 9

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association, SC Retail Association and National Guard regarding vaccine distribution.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

10:41 AM: Agency call.

10:44 AM: Call with a local official.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in the South Carolina Office of Resilience’s Disaster Recovery Office (DRO) Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery and Mitigation Steering meeting and media availability, South Carolina Office of Resilience, 632 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a National Governors Association call with the White House COVID-19 task force and fellow governors regarding vaccine distribution.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster recognized “Red Cross Month” with the Red Cross of South Carolina, first floor lobby, State House, Columbia, S.C.

4:30 PM: Policy meeting.

5:33 PM: Policy meeting.

9:27 PM: Call with a fellow governor.

Wednesday, March 10

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association, SC Retail Association and National Guard regarding vaccine distribution.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster recognized Colorectal Cancer Awareness month and presented the Order of Palmetto Dr. Rajeev Vasudeva, Governor’s Office, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke to Leadership Dorchester, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing with state officials regarding COVID-19.

1:50 PM: Call with a fellow constitutional officer.

5:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster spoke to South Carolina’s Honorary Legislative Page Program virtual meeting.

6:09 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

Thursday, March 11

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association, SC Retail Association and National Guard regarding vaccine distribution.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster visited and toured Continental Tire for Prisma Health Onsite Vaccine Clinic, 1805 Highway 521 South, Sumter, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

3:00 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

6:15 PM: Call with the White House COVID-19 Response Team and fellow governors.

Friday, March 12

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association, SC Retail Association and National Guard regarding vaccine distribution.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster visited and toured AnMed Vaccination Site with Anderson School Districts, Anderson Civic Center, 3027 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Anderson, S.C.

