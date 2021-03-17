MDC offers free aquatic ecosystems class on March 27 in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – Far more is alive in streams and ponds than just frogs and fish. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free introduction to underwater ecology on Saturday, March 27, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. Participants will learn what swims, crawls, and grows beneath the ripples and waves.

This class has two starting times for the one-hour sessions, 10 a.m. or 11:30 a.m., or 1 p.m. Participants will learn how to identify macroinvertebrates that can indicate water quality. Learn how some serve as predator and prey in an underwater world. The class will also help participants understand life in streams and ponds near their own neighborhood, and how human actions can affect water quality and that life.

The aquatics ecology session is for participants age 8 and older. Dress for the weather, the entire program will be held outdoors. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed including physical distancing and face masks. Registration is required.

To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZDk. For information about MDC’s Gorman Discovery Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.