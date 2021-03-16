Sen. Hegeman’s Weekly Column for the Week of March 15: Reaching the Halfway Point

We have reached the midway mark of the First Regular Session of the 101st General Assembly. It is amazing how quickly these past two and a half months have gone, with several accomplishments made on behalf of not only the 12th Senatorial District, but all of Missouri.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 7 is among the measures moving through the process this session. The purpose of SCR 7 is to express legislative and affirmative state support for the ongoing efforts of one of the largest water projects under construction in the country. The East Locust Creek Reservoir, when completed, will supply 7 million gallons of water per day to a 10-county region in northwest Missouri. During the last several years, the North Central Regional Water Commission has worked with local, state and federal legislators to advance this project.

Another important measure is Senate Bill 86, which seeks to provide restraints on how public funds can be spent by any school district, or anyone who works for a district. Senate Bill 86 would prohibit any school district or their employees from using public funds to support or oppose the nomination or election of elected officials, or the passage of any ballot measure. Most people, when they hear about this measure, think this is already the case. My legislation would ensure this truly is the law of our state, and I am happy to see it move to the Missouri House of Representatives for its consideration.

This week is the annual mid-session recess for the Missouri Legislature, a time when many of us return to our home districts for some downtime and a chance to catch up with constituents back home. We have another eight weeks of session left, which includes passing the state’s operating budget for the next fiscal year. I look forward to working with my colleagues and doing everything I can to make Missouri a better place to live, work and raise a family.

As always, please feel free to call, email or write with your ideas or concerns. My Capitol office number is (573) 751-1415, my email is dan.hegeman@senate.mo.gov and my mailing address is Room 332, State Capitol Building, Jefferson City, MO 65101.