Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 16, 2021 FDA Publish Date: March 16, 2021 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary Food & Beverages Pet Food Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Due to Potential Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Bravo Packing, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Pet food: Performance Dog, beef, green tripe, and bone

Company Announcement

Bravo Packing, Inc. of Carneys Point, NJ is expanding the previously announced voluntary recall of two pet food products to now include all pet food and bones in all package sizes. During an FDA inspection, samples collected tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes and resulted in a recall due to the potential health risks to humans and pets. Bravo Packing, Inc. is expanding the recall due to potential cross contamination. (Full list of products below.)

Salmonella can cause illness in pets eating the products, as well as people who handle contaminated pet food products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products, infected pets, or any surfaces exposed to these products. People infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis (an infection of the heart muscle), arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. People who have these symptoms after having contact with the products identified in this recall or with a pet that has eaten these products should contact their healthcare providers. A pet with a Salmonella infection may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. If your pet has consumed the recalled products and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian. Pets exposed to contaminated food can be infected without showing symptoms. Infected pets, including those without symptoms, can also shed Salmonella through their feces and saliva, spreading pathogens into the home environment and to humans and other animals nearby.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No human or animal illnesses related to the identified products have been reported to date.

Bravo Packing Inc. generally works with distributors that fill orders to retail stores and to consumers directly nationwide.

Consumers with any of the affected products should handle them with caution, discard products in a secure container, and wash hands and surfaces properly. Consumers with questions should contact Bravo Packing, Inc. at 856-299-1044 (Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM-2:00 PM, EST).

Recalled Products:

Pet Food Product Names Size “Performance Dog” (chub) frozen raw dog food 2 lbs. “Performance Dog” (chub) frozen raw dog food 5 lbs. “Green Tripe” (chub - ground bovine stomach) frozen raw dog food 2 lbs. “Green Tripe” (chub - ground bovine stomach) frozen raw dog food 5 lbs. “Beef” (chub - ground) frozen raw dog food 2 lbs. “Beef” (chub - ground)frozen raw dog food 5 lbs. “Performance Dog” (patties) frozen raw dog food unknown “Tripe” (patties ¼ lbs.) frozen raw dog food unknown Bones (smoked) 14 varieties unknown

