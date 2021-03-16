Senator Santarsiero Announces $16,155 in State Grant to Solebury Township for Body Worn Cameras for Police  

BUCKS COUNTY – March 16, 2021 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) announced Solebury Township will receive $16,155 through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) Federal Body-Worn Camera Policy and Implementation Program Funds. These funds will go toward the purchase of body worn camera systems for the use of Solebury Township Police.

“Keeping our communities safe requires ensuring our local police have adequate resources, including body worn cameras that increase accountability,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “These funds for Solebury Township will help the police purchase equipment to help them do their job, while improving transparency and public safety.”

Currently, Solebury Township Police have in-car cameras and plan to make the switch to body-worn cameras.

“The Board was eager to include body-worn cameras into the township budget for 2021 and this grant will help make that a reality,” said Mark Baum Baicker, Board Chair for Solebury Township Board of Supervisors. “Our township police have been relying on cameras in police vehicles, so the switch to body-worn cameras will be a great asset for the police department and for the safety of our community.”

The mission of the Criminal Justice Advisory Committee (CJAC) is to support a comprehensive strategy to reduce crime that prioritizes evidence-based policy and practice at every stage of the Commonwealth’s justice system. For more information, visit the PCCD website .

###