Golar LNG Partners LP - Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report

/EIN News/ -- Golar LNG Partners LP announces that it has filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S.

Form 20-F can be downloaded from the link below, is available on our website ( www.golarlngpartners.com ) and unitholders may receive a hard copy free of charge upon request.

March 16, 2021

The Board of Directors

Hamilton, Bermuda

Enquiries:

Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900

Karl Fredrik Staubo

Stuart Buchanan

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment