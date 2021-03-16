WASHINGTON’S LOTTERY ANNOUNCES LUCKIEST RETAILER in SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON

Fred Meyer in Vancouver Tops This Year’s List with 7 Wins

Olympia, WA (March 15, 2021) – With St. Patrick’s Day quickly approaching, Washingtonians may be looking for a four-leaf clover, horseshoe or rabbit foot, but when it comes to potentially finding that pot of gold at the end of a rainbow, Washington’s Lottery is stepping in to help by announcing its 2020 Luckiest Retailers that sold the most winning prizes valued at $1,000 or more last year.

The Fred Meyer at 11325 SE Mill Plain Blvd in Vancouver is the Luckiest Retailer in Washington State’s Southwest Region, with 7 Wins.

The top 10 Luckiest Retailers in the Southwest Region are:

7 Wins: Fred Meyer at 11325 SE Mill Plain Blvd in Vancouver

7 Wins: Safeway at 1129 Harrison Ave in Centralia

6 Wins: Fred Meyer at 16600 SE McGillivray Blvd in Vancouver

6 Wins: 7-Eleven at 11703 SE Mill Plain Blvd in Vancouver

5 Wins: Safeway at 13719 SE Mill Plain Blvd in Vancouver

5 Wins: Plaid Pantry at 514 Washington St in Vancouver

5 Wins: Baker’s Corner Store at 5601 Ocean Beach Hwy in Longview

4 Wins: Safeway at 2615 NE 112th Ave in Vancouver

4 Wins: Fred Meyer at 7411 NE 117th Ave in Vancouver

4 Wins: Winco Foods at 9700 NE Highway 99 in Vancouver

Washington’s Lottery recognizes its Luckiest Retailers by dividing the state into seven regions: North Puget Sound, South Puget Sound, Olympic Peninsula, Eastern Washington, Southwest Washington, Tri-Cities and Central Washington. The full list of Luckiest Retailers can be obtained here.

About Washington’s Lottery: Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.5 billion to support important state programs including the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account, which provides grants to help college students statewide achieve their higher education dreams, and supports early childhood education learning programs. The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, PICK 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

