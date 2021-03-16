SEATTLE'S HILLTOP RED APPLE MARKET NAMED WASHINGTON’S LOTTERY LUCKIEST RETAILER IN THE STATE

Each year Washington’s Lottery announces its “Luckiest Retailers” – locations that sold the most tickets worth $1,000 or more

Olympia, WA (March 15, 2021) – With St. Patrick’s Day quickly approaching, Washingtonians may be looking for some a four-leaf clover, horseshoe or rabbit foot, but when it comes to potentially finding that pot of gold at the end of a rainbow, Washington’s Lottery is stepping in to help by announcing its 2020 Luckiest Retailers that sold the most winning prizes valued at $1,000 or more last year.

The Hilltop Red Apple Market at 2701 Beacon Ave S. in Seattle is the Luckiest Retailer in the state, with 17 wins. Hilltop Red Apple Market is not only last year’s Luckiest Retailer, but also happens to be located in the Luckiest Region in the state, South Puget Sound, which had a total of 123 wins of $1,000 or more last year. The top 10 Luckiest Retailers in South Puget Sound are:

17 Wins: Hilltop Red Apple Market at 2701 Beacon Ave S. in Seattle

16 Wins: Safeway at 17230 140th Ave SE in Renton

13 Wins: Fred Meyer at 365 Renton Center Way SW in Renton

Also tied for sixth place in 2019 with 11 wins

13 Wins: Top Line Market at 12910 E Marginal Way South in Tukwila

12 Wins: Safeway at 9620 28th Ave SW in Seattle

11 Wins: Safeway at 13308 Meridian E in Puyallup

11 Wins: Community Food Mart at 16521 Pacific Ave S. in Spanaway

10 Wins: Safeway at 11501 Canyon Rd E in Puyallup

10 Wins: Fred Meyer at 555 Trosper Rd SW in Tumwater

10 Wins: Fred Meyer at 26520 Maple Valley in Maple Valley

The top 10 Luckiest Retailers in North Puget Sound are:

8 Wins: Fred Meyer at 21045 Bothell Everett Hwy in Bothell

8 Wins: Safeway at 7601 Evergreen Way Ste A in Everett

8 Wins: Fred Meyer at 12906 Bothell-Everett Highway in Everett

Also tied for second place in 2019 with 9 wins

8 Wins: Safeway at 717 SR 9 NE in Lake Stevens

7 Wins: Fred Meyer at 4615 196th St SW # A in Lynnwood

7 Wins: Ferndale Mini Market at 2085 Main St in Ferndale

6 Wins: Fred Meyer at 2902 164th St SW in Lynnwood

6 Wins: Safeway at 3532 172nd St NE in Arlington

6 Wins: Safeway at 23632 Highway 99 in Edmonds

Also tied for 5th place in 2019 with 6 wins

6 Wins: Winco Foods at 9900 19th Ave SE in Everett

Washington’s Lottery recognizes its Luckiest Retailers by dividing the state into seven regions: North Puget Sound, South Puget Sound, Olympic Peninsula, Eastern Washington, Southwest Washington, Tri-Cities and Central Washington. The full list of Luckiest Retailers can be obtained here.

