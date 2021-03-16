Secretary of State's Office, WV One Stop Business Center and Regional Offices Reopen In-person Services by Appointment

Charleston, W.Va. — Effective March 15th, the WV Secretary of State's Office will safely reopen in-person services by appointment according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Warner said that he and his staff have been working for several weeks on making sure that his State Capitol office, the WV One Stop Business Center in Charleston and the regional offices in Clarksburg and Martinsburg are safe for customers and employees. Business owners, entrepreneurs, voters and others wanting to conduct business in-person with the Secretary of State's Office can do so by scheduling an appointment.

Appointments can be set up online by going to www.sos.wv.gov and then clicking on the link to the left of the home page that reads: Online Appointment Scheduler . Customers can also schedule an appointment by calling (304) 558-8000.

"As government service begins to return to normal, we want West Virginians who prefer conducting business in-person to know that we are ready to serve them and will do so in a safe environment," said Secretary Warner.

In-person services will require customers and employees to follow recommended guidelines for social distancing, wearing face coverings, and all other safety recommendations at all WVSOS office locations.

In addition to the opportunity to schedule an appointment to visit the office, Warner reminds business owners that almost all Secretary of State business filings can be done 24/7 online through the WVSOS business portal at www.business4wv.com . The online process is quick, efficient and secure.

According to Warner, many online business filings are usually processed by the next business day. Expedited services are available for customers who need documents processed in as little as one hour.

Licensing services for apostilles, notary publics, marriage celebrants, athlete agents, scrap metal dealers and trademarks may file online through the new Enterprise Registration and Licensing System at https://erls.wvsos.gov/.