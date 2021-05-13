South Dakota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to See to It That a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Receives the Best Compensation Results-They May Exceed $1,000,000

"If you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in South Dakota or their family-we are urging you to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation.” — South Dakota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

According to the South Dakota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate, "The average age for a person with mesothelioma in the United States is about 72 years old and as a rule their exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, or 1970s. Mesothelioma compensation is based on how, where and when a person with this cancer was exposed to asbestos.

"The average age for a person with mesothelioma in the United States is about 72 years old and as a rule their exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, or 1970s. Mesothelioma compensation is based on how, where and when a person with this cancer was exposed to asbestos.

The South Dakota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to a US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Aberdeen, Brookings, Watertown, Mitchell, Yankton or anywhere in South Dakota. https://SouthDakota.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment options in South Dakota-we strongly recommend the following world class heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this amazing hospital.

* The Mayo Clinic-Rochester, Minnesota: https://www.mayoclinic.org/

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm-they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma