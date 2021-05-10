North Dakota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in North Dakota or their Family-Compensation Might Exceed $1,000,000

"If you are a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in North Dakota or their immediate family-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — North Dakota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

The North Dakota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If you are a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in North Dakota or their immediate family-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to get your questions answered about mesothelioma as well as an analysis of what the compensation claim might be worth. Frequently mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran can exceed a million dollars. As Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss-mesothelioma compensation is based on how where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. In the instance of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma their primary exposure to asbestos would have almost always occurred on a ship, submarine or at a shipyard.

"We know the online world of mesothelioma is filled with all sorts of offers about 'free' generic booklets, kits, guides, calculators and or publications. The 'free' stuff almost always results in people with mesothelioma being hounded-night and day-from lawyers they have never heard of before.

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Fargo, Bismarck, Grand Forks, Minot, Williston, West Fargo, Dickinson, Mandan or anywhere in North Dakota. https://NorthDakota.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment options in North Dakota-we strongly recommend the following heath care facility in nearby Minnesota with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this world class hospital. Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota: https://www.mayoclinic.org/

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma