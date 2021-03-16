Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Spring fishing kicks off in Lewiston with freshly stocked rainbow trout at Kiwanis Park pond

Clearwater hatchery staff busily work to prepare the truck loaded with fish as they begin to release 750 rainbow trout into Kiwanis Park pond. “There’s some big ones in there," says one of the hatchery workers as she secures the hose and watches the fish enter into the water. 

And after the stocking was completed and the hatchery truck pulled away, Kiwanis Park Pond is open for fishing fun!  Anglers of all ages are welcome to try their luck at this Lewiston favorite.

 

 

 

Break out your trout fishing gear and try fishing for one of the sizable rainbows at Kiwanis Park pond along the Lewiston levee. You can purchase a fishing license online or at any local vendor. A fishing license is not required for youth under the age of 14. Contact the IDFG regional office in Lewiston for more information (208) 799-5010. 

