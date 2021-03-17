EGYM Expert Series - Using A Member App That Results in Driving Engagement and Revenue
The demand for fitness is growing. With the rise of mobile apps, it’s easier than ever for businesses to keep their communities engaged and increase revenue.
People use the term “engagement” a lot in the fitness space today. This webinar will get into specific examples of best practices for member engagement that gets business results.”BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EGYM, a global fitness technology leader providing fitness and health facilities with intelligent hardware and software solutions, announced their next live event: EGYM Expert Series - Using Member Apps To Drive Engagement and Revenue on April 13, 2021, 12:00 PM Mountain/ 2:00 PM Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada).
EGYM, in collaboration with Fitness Industry Technology Council, invites gym, health club, and studio owners and operators to an important discussion regarding opportunities in the fitness industry and how member apps will play an increasingly critical role in the future.
Topics will include:
✔️ How mobile apps can generate engagement and drive revenues
✔️ How to offer membership awards
✔️ Creating great fitness challenges
✔️ Running member specials
✔️ Engaging members in new and creative ways
Panelists will include Dana Milkie, VP Digital Solutions, EGYM) and Bryan O'Rourke, CEO FITC | Vedere Ventures.
Bryan O’Rourke, CEO of FIT-C and series host, had this to say, “People use the term “engagement” a lot in the fitness space today. This webinar will get into specific examples of best practices for member engagement that gets business results.”
“Using technology in today’s competitive environment is more important than ever. What is great about this expert series webinar is that we explore very specific examples of how a technology like a branded mobile application can engage members and make a big difference to your bottom line,” says Dana Milkie, General Manager for EGYM North America.
About EGYM
EGYM is a global fitness technology leader providing fitness and health facilities with intelligent workout solutions. EGYM makes exercising smarter and more efficient with its comprehensive suite of connected gym equipment and digital products that integrate seamlessly with 3rd-party hard- and software. The result is a fully connected training experience that drives measurable business and health outcomes on and off the training floor.
EGYM's global headquarters are in Munich, Germany, with North American offices in Boulder, Colorado.
https://egym.com
About The Fitness Industry Technology Council
The Fitness Industry Technology Council is a not-for-profit consortium of leading professionals and organizations representing the fitness industry. The council seeks to grow the fitness industry, improve fitness user experience through thoughtful adoption of technologies, and mature the collection of real-time wellness data through the creation of interoperability standards.
FITC’s headquarters are located in the New Orleans, Louisiana area.
http://www.fittechcouncil.org/
