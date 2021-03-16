Nutrameltz Dietary Supplements Will Debut at ECRM’s ‘Healthy Living, Vitamin & Nutrition’ Program Later This Month

Innovative Delivery Method -- Melts in Your Mouth for Fast-Acting Absorption -- Needs to No Water

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH, FL, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutrameltz dietary supplements with fast-dissolving tablets that melt in your mouth will debut next week at ECRM’s “Healthy Living, Vitamin, and Nutrition Program,” which brings together buyers from major retail chains and manufacturers of new health and wellness products.

“We are excited that buyers from more than 50 large and small retail chains will get an opportunity to learn about our high-quality dietary supplements that have the most innovative delivery method on the market,” said Suresh Kolla, president and CEO of the Canadian health and wellness company, Nutrameltz. “We hope the retail buyers will realize that many consumers, who have trouble or dislike swallowing pills, will now have an easy, fast, and fun way to take their daily supplements.”

Nutrameltz, a Canadian health and wellness company, is participating in the ECRM event because it plans to introduce its fast-dissolving dietary supplements this year to American consumers.

ECRM, an acronym for Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing, is the retail industry’s version of speed dating, which brings buyers and new brands and products together for private one-on-one meetings. ECRM hosts these virtual events by using an innovative digital platform for face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers. Buyers attending the ECRM event will represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

Kolla said children and seniors who have trouble taking pills, capsules, and tablets will love the fast-dissolving tablets that Nutrameltz engineered.

“All you have to do is place our tablets on or under the tongue, and they dissolve in your mouth,” Kolla said, adding that the delivery method developed by Nutrameltz bypasses the stomach where gastric fluids could affect the effectiveness of the vitamins and minerals.

“As an added bonus,” Kolla said, “they taste great with natural flavors and low-calorie sweeteners!”

The Nutrameltz dietary supplements that will debut at ECRM include:

Multi-vitamins, and D3. C, B-12, L-MTHF folate, K2, B Complex, A, Biotin,

Minerals. Such as iron, magnesium, zinc,

Melatonin

Nicotine

Digestive enzymes,

CoQ10

Caffeine

“Our supplements became popular in Canada because of their high-quality and innovative delivery method,” Kolla said. “We are looking forward to the feedback that we get from the retail buyers at ECRM.”

Nutrameltz tablets are sugar-free, preservative-free, gelatin-free, gluten-free, contain no added preservatives or artificial coloring, and are Halal and Kosher approved. Nutrameltz offers vegan options, such as Vegan Vitamin D.

For more information, visit nutrameltz.com.

