The Future of Fashion Making: Kornit Fashion Week Tel Aviv’s International Showcase For Sustainable Fashion

/EIN News/ -- Over 30 leading fashion designers present their collections from March 28th – April 1st, 2021



TEL AVIV, Israel, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motty Reif, Founder of Fashion Week Tel Aviv along with Kornit Digital (Nasdaq: KRNT), worldwide market leader in digital textile printing technology, is pleased to announce Kornit Fashion Week Tel Aviv 2021, viewable online via Fashion Week Tel Aviv (fashionweektelaviv.com) from March 28 - April 1, 2021.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, this year’s event focuses on the collaboration between technology and fashion in order to drive sustainability practices across the entire fashion industry. When bold creativity and designer talent converges with Kornit Digital’s disruptive and innovative fashion printing technology, designers globally are enabled to create sustainable collections without any production barriers. Kornit Fashion Week Tel Aviv highlights collections from over 30 fashion designers including Alon Livne, Victor Bellaish, Shahar Avnet, Dorin Frankfurt, Lara Rosnovsky and Sasson Kedem, to name a few, who will be showing pieces from their collections which use Kornit Digital’s innovative technology both in their prototypes and in their production practices.

Kornit Digital printers and services are available worldwide enabling the entire fashion ecosystem to be driven by demand rather than supply, meaning brands produce only what is sold. This ‘on-demand’ approach is the future of fashion production, eliminating material, water, and transport waste, reducing energy and pollution of natural resources, presenting a fully sustainable production solution all the way through.

A selection of eight up-and-coming designers all of whom are part of the Upcoming Designers Greenhouse by Mifal Ha'Pais, the Israeli lottery. As part of the prestigious Greenhouse grant, now in its sixth year, each designer receives a grant of 120,000 NIS which goes towards designing and producing a runway collection, as well as mentorship from a senior designer and a business mentor. This year, the promising collections are to be launched at Kornit Fashion Week Tel Aviv. This year’s winners include: Nofar Duchovny (TUTU.B), Shadi Magleton (SFM), Dennis and Artium Ryabko (HAVIE mnfct), Anat Friedman, Amit Luzon and Eyal Eliyahu (ADISH), Yifat Finkelstein, Ariel Toledano (Maison Ariel Toledano) and Or Eidelman (E218 Studio)

Another component to Kornit Fashion Week Tel Aviv 2021 is a show from Israel’s Shenkar College fashion department whereby 45 looks will be presented. Each piece has been designed by second, third- and fourth-year students from multiple courses such as: tailoring, denim, evening wear, menswear, knits, genderless and sustainability. Selected looks are divided into 3 groups: colorful casual streetwear, earthy pastels presented by dancers, and tailored, avant-garde black and whites.

The opening gala will be hosted by supermodel Bar Rafaeli and Tel Aviv Fashion Week founder Motty Reif, kicking off the week airing March 28.

View the Kornit Fashion Week Tel Aviv schedule at fashionweektelaviv.com.

Instagram: @kornitfashionweektelaviv

Facebook: Facebook.com/FashionWeekTelAviv

Fashion Week Tel Aviv was conceived by Motty Reif, who in 2011 decided to revive fashion in Israel, bring back its spirit and glory from the 1980s, and change the global perception of the country. The event’s 10th anniversary marks a collaboration with Kornit Digital and offers a celebration of Israeli design talent, tech and innovation.

“A decade ago, I started Tel Aviv Fashion Week in order to promote our local talent internationally. For the past five years, we’ve been a driving force behind inclusivity in fashion, and now we are tackling the industry’s most pressing issue of our time and joining forces with Kornit in order to make production more sustainable—startup nation technology meets fashion, to change the world together.”- Motty Reif, Founder, Fashion Week Tel Aviv

Kornit’s single-step patent technology empowers designers to create high-quality collections without worrying about the overstock that traditional fashion cycles produce. With its cutting-edge solutions that are at the forefront of the direct-to-garment and direct-to-fabric world, Kornit Digital is well-positioned to further drive the full digitization of the fashion industry.

“For more than a decade, Kornit has led the charge for on-demand production, and our innovations ensure fashion designers can deliver brilliant designs, limitless color combinations, the finest hand-feel, and unparalleled durability, all while changing the game with production practices that are simultaneously more profitable, more responsive to spontaneous and shifting demand, and more eco-responsible. I couldn’t be prouder to present an event that is widely recognized as a beacon for global movements and agendas and demonstrate how diversity and individual expression can be enriched and celebrated hand-in-hand with our shared vision of a more sustainable world.”- Ronen Samuel, CEO, Kornit Digital

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit’s technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: Digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2003, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit Kornit Digital at www.kornit.com .

Press contact

Carmen Deville Makover

Head of Global PR

pr@kornit.com