Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Re-Opening of Lead Plaintiff Process in Securities Class Action Against Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, announces to investors that a new deadline has been set to move for lead plaintiff in a securities class action against Nutanix, Inc. ("Nutanix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NTNX) and certain of its officers and directors, pending in the Northern District of California.



The lawsuit alleges that Nutanix made misleading statements regarding its new customer growth and sales productivity during the Class Period and, when the truth came out, the price of Nutanix stock dropped precipitously.

On February 28, 2019, Nutanix reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 and disclosed issues with its sales hiring and execution. On this news, the price of Nutanix stock declined from a closing price of $50.09 per share on February 28, 2019 to a close of $33.70 per share on March 2, 2019, a drop of 32.7%.

Then, on May 30, 2019, Nutanix released its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 and again failed to meet its revenue targets as a result of the same issues. On this news, Nutanix’s stock dropped from a closing price of $32.67 per share on May 30, 2019 to $28.07 per share on May 31, 2019, a drop of 14%,

The new lead plaintiff deadline is March 22, 2021.

