PURE Energy Drink and PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA Will Debut at ECRM’s Buyer/Brands Confab

Retailers Will Get to Taste PURE Energy Drink and PURE Sports Nutrition BCAAs

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH, FL, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two pure and refreshing functional beverages will have their coming-out party at the retail industry’s annual “Healthy Living, Vitamin, and Nutrition Program’ hosted by ECRM next week.

European GT3 & Formula racing car driver David Schiwietz is the force behind both PURE Energy Drink and PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA, which will debut at the ECRM event.

“We are excited that our representatives will introduce our pure and healthy beverages to buyers from large and small retail chains in the United States,” Schiwietz said. “It would take driving 100 miles per hour to meet individually with all these buyers, but ECRM brings these retailers to us in less than a week.”

ECRM, an acronym for Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing, is the retail industry’s version of speed dating, which brings buyers and new brands and products together for private one-on-one meetings. ECRM hosts these virtual events by using an innovative digital platform for face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers. Buyers attending the ECRM event will represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

Schiwietz said his beverages are pure, fresh, and healthy.

“When I got into this industry, I had a vision. I wanted to develop the purest and healthiest energy drinks on the market,” he said, adding that PURE Energy Drink contains almost 90 percent mineral water for its pureness and only 10 grams of beet sugar.

“Once we developed PURE Energy Drink, we decided to develop a sports nutrition beverage that would help athletes recover from workouts,” Schiwietz said.

“To give athletes a pure and refreshing sports nutrition drink that was more effective than other products on the market, we packed PURE Sports Nutrition with double to four times the usual amount of amino acids.”

Athletes take BCAAs (Branched-Chain Amino Acids) to recover, hold, and gain/boost muscle growth and increase performance.

“2021 is an exciting year for us,” Schiwietz said. “We already have PURE Energy Drink now on Walmart.com (PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA will be live shortly.), and we are looking forward to the feedback we get from the retail buyers at ECRM this month.”

Please click on the link to purchase PURE Energy Drink on Walmart.com.

Robert Grant Pure Drink 561-421-3045 pr@nutrapr.com