Mitek to Present at Maxim Group’s 2021 Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions, today announced that CEO Max Carnecchia is scheduled to present at Maxim Group’s Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference to be held March 17-19, 2021.

Mr. Carnecchia will participate in a fireside chat with Maxim analyst Allen Klee on Friday, March 19th from 10:30 am – 11:00 am Eastern Time (7:30 am – 8:00 am Pacific). To access the session, investors should register for the conference here.

About Mitek
Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification built on the latest advancements in computer vision and artificial intelligence. Mitek’s identity verification solutions enable organizations to verify an individual’s identity during digital transactions to reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements, while increasing revenue from digital channels. More than 7,500 organizations use Mitek to enable trust and convenience for mobile check deposit, new account opening and more. Mitek is based in San Diego, Calif., with offices across the U.S. and Europe. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. [(MITK-F)]

Follow Mitek on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube, and read Mitek’s latest blog posts here.

Investor Contact:
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
MKR Investor Relations, Inc.
mitk@mkr-group.com


