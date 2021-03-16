ATNX DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against  Athenex, Inc. – ATNX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) between August 7, 2019 and February 26, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the May 3, 2021 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that- the data included in the Oral Paclitaxel and Encequidar New Drug Application (“NDA”) presented a safety risk to patients in terms of an increase in neutropenia-related sequalae; the uncertainty over the results of the primary endpoint of objective response rate (“ORR”) at week 19 conducted by blinded independent central review (“BICR”); the BICR reconciliation and re-read process may have introduced unmeasured bias and influence on the BICR; the Company’s Phase 3 study that was used to file the NDA was inadequate and not well-conducted in a patient population with metastatic breast cancer representative of the U.S. population, such that the FDA would recommended a new such clinical trial; as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve the Company’s NDA in its current form; and as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

