Werner Driver Allen Parker Wins 2021 International Driver Excellence Award

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to announce that the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) has selected Werner professional driver Allen Parker as the winner of the 2021 International Driver Excellence Award (IDEA).



Since joining Werner in 1987, Parker has earned several President’s Safe Driver Club recognitions from the Nebraska Trucking Association, Annual On-Time Service Awards and recently achieved the rare safety milestone of driving four million accident-free miles.

“My job is to be safe, be professional and be considerate of other drivers on the road,” said Werner professional driver Allen Parker. “I always tell drivers that we need to treat others on the road like that is our family in the other car. Receiving this elite safety award is something I greatly appreciate.”

“Allen is a great example of what Werner represents,” said Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Nothing we do is worth getting hurt or hurting others, and drivers like Allen make sure to put safety at the forefront, which is always our message to drivers.”

The annual International Driver Excellence Award was established in 2015 to honor individuals who go above and beyond the performance of their duties as a commercial motor vehicle driver through safe operation and compliance. To be nominated, a driver must have at least 25 cumulative years of accident-free driving. Parker will be recognized at an award presentation in the fall. He is the third Werner driver to win this award.

Werner was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America. Werner maintains its corporate headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, and maintains offices in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes North American truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile services.

Werner’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications

Werner Enterprises, Inc.

402.895.6640 ext. 1002065

fthayer@werner.com