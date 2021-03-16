Corcoran Global Living Expands Further in Northern California into Humboldt County

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcoran Global Living announced it has welcomed MikkiMoves Real Estate of Humboldt and Sonoma Counties in California, as part of its growth across the state. Adding more than 30 associates, Corcoran Global Living continues to expand its footprint and client service across all of California – with more than 1,600 associates across 46 offices, and annual combined sales over $6.4 billion.

"We’re delighted to welcome Mikki Cardoza and the entire group from MikkiMoves to the Corcoran Global Living family. With a shared vision and commitment to the community and empowering people, we’re aligned for exponential growth across the West Coast,” commented Michael Mahon, CEO and Founder of Corcoran Global Living. “It’s about people. We know that supporting our associates, our staff and our clients is what truly sets us apart and allows us to truly make a difference in our communities and in people’s lives.”

This latest expansion broadens Corcoan Global Living’s reach throughout California for truly comprehensive statewide coverage. This newest growth includes the leadership of Mikki Cardoza, founder and owner of MikkiMoves Real Estate, joining the leadership team as a partner of Corcoran Global Living.

“With this partnership, we get to retain our vision of values of MikkiMoves. In bringing that same commitment to customer service, education, and a team approach to real estate, we are thrilled to be joining the Corcoran Global Living family,” commented Mikki Cardoza. “We not only continue providing that same level of service our community has appreciated from day one, but to actually have the support to step it up to a whole new level for our clients, our agents, and our community.”

With the expansion into Humboldt County, Corcoran Global Living’s impact across the California market is unsurpassed. Along the Highway 101 corridor in San Diego County at the southern end of the state through the beach cities of Los Angeles County and up to San Francisco and Marin Counties in the north, the expansion to the north end of the state to Humboldt takes the market coverage nearly all the way to the Oregon border.

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the California and Nevada markets with 46 strategically located offices in Northern California, Southern California and Reno/Lake Tahoe. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its very loyal customer base, with more than 1,600 dedicated, professional agents and gross annual sales over $6.4 billion. With a forward-thinking leadership team and deep roots in real estate and notable private investment backing, Corcoran Global Living is poised for exponential growth into additional metro areas in the states where they operate. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

Attachment

Phoebe Rachles Corcoran Global Living 4154263211 phoebe.rachles@corcorangl.com