Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results; Introduces Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Summary :

Net revenue of $106.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 43% compared to net revenue of $74.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net revenue is based upon: Net revenue from Advanced Wound Care products for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $93.6 million, an increase of 48% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Net revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine products for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $13.2 million, an increase of 17% from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net revenue from the sale of PuraPly products of $45.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 13% from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net revenue from the sale of non-PuraPly products of $61.5 million, an increase of 77% from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income of $18.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $4.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $22.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $24.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $24.1 million.



Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Summary:

Net revenue of $338.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, up 30% compared to net revenue of $261.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Net revenue is based upon: Net revenue from Advanced Wound Care products of $294.6 million, up 33% year-over-year. Net revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine products of $43.7 million, up 9% year-over-year.

Net revenue from the sale of PuraPly products of $147.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, up 16% year-over-year.

Net revenue from the sale of non-PuraPly products of $191.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, up 42% year-over-year.

Net income of $17.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to a net loss of $40.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA of $36.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $18.2 million year ended December 31, 2019.



Fourth Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights :

On November 17, 2020, 2020, the Company closed an underwritten public offering of 19,916,708 shares of its Class A common stock, with net proceeds of $60.1 million.

On January 11, 2021, the Company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted ReNu ® , a cryopreserved amniotic suspension allograft for the management of symptoms associated with knee osteoarthritis, Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation.

, a cryopreserved amniotic suspension allograft for the management of symptoms associated with knee osteoarthritis, Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation. On January 14, 2021, the Company announced that the first patient was enrolled in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of ReNu ® , a cryopreserved amniotic suspension allograft, for the management of symptoms associated with knee osteoarthritis.

, a cryopreserved amniotic suspension allograft, for the management of symptoms associated with knee osteoarthritis. On February 16, 2021, the Company announced the appointment of David C. Francisco as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective February 15, 2021. In connection with the hiring of Mr. Francisco, Henry Hagopian will serve as the Company’s Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer.

“We delivered fourth quarter revenue growth of 43% year-over-year, which was well ahead of our guidance,” said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Organogenesis. “Our Q4 results reflect a continuation of the key drivers of our growth strategy including: the investments we have made to expand our sales force in recent years, the benefits of our comprehensive, and differentiated, portfolio of products that address patients’ needs to treat wounds across all stages and our commercial strategy focused on leveraging multiple channels, new product introductions, and brand loyalty. Strong execution of our strategy drove not only impressive revenue growth, but also, significant improvement in our profitability as evidenced by the 20% operating margins, positive GAAP net income and generating $25 million in adjusted EBITDA this quarter.”

Mr. Gillheeney, Sr. continued: “Despite the challenging operating environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe the fundamentals of our business and strategy remain strong and that we are well positioned to deliver strong operating and financial performance in 2021. Our guidance reflects our expectations to grow our revenue 15% to 20% year-over-year and to generate positive GAAP net income and Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2021 period. We remain confident in our ability to execute our long-term strategic plan of driving strong commercial execution, continued development of our new product pipeline, and improvement of our profitability profile. As always, we are committed to delivering on our mission to provide integrated healing solutions that substantially improve medical outcomes while lowering the overall cost of care.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results:

The following table represents net revenue by product grouping for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Change 2020 2019 $ % (in thousands, except for percentages) Advanced Wound Care $ 93,615 $ 63,379 $ 30,236 48 % Surgical & Sports Medicine 13,192 11,266 1,926 17 % Net revenue $ 106,807 $ 74,645 $ 32,162 43 %

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $106.8 million, compared to $74.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $32.2 million, or 43%. The increase in net revenue was driven by a $30.2 million increase, or 48%, in net revenue of Advanced Wound Care products and a $1.9 million increase, or 17%, in net revenue of Surgical & Sports Medicine products, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in Advanced Wound Care net revenue was primarily attributable to the expanded sales force, increased sales to existing and new customers, and increased adoption of our amniotic product portfolio, including our Affinity product. The increase in Surgical & Sports Medicine net revenue was primarily attributable to the expanded sales force and penetration of existing and new customer accounts, partially offset by postponement or cancellation of medical procedures as a result of COVID-19. Net revenue from the sale of PuraPly products for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $45.3 million, compared to $39.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $5.4 million, or 13%. Net revenue from the sale of PuraPly products represented approximately 42% of net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to 53% of net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019.



Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $81.3 million, or 76% of net revenue, compared to $54.3 million, or 73% of net revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $27.0 million, or 50%. The increase in gross profit resulted primarily from increased sales volume due to the strength in our Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine products as well as a shift in product mix to our higher gross margin products.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $59.5 million, compared to $56.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $3.5 million, or 6%. R&D expense was $6.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $2.7 million, or 73%. The increase was primarily due to an increase in process development costs associated with a new contract manufacturer, increased headcount associated with our existing Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine products, an increase in product costs associated with our pipeline products not yet commercialized, and an increase in the clinical study and related costs necessary to seek regulatory approvals for certain of our products. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $53.2 million, compared to $52.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $0.8 million, or 2%. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to additional headcount, primarily in our direct sales force, increased sales commissions due to increased sales, and increased other selling expenses, including credit card processing fees and royalties. These increases were partially offset by decreased expenses related to travel and marketing programs amid travel restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $21.8 million, compared to an operating loss of $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $23.5 million, primarily due to higher revenue and gross profit compared to the prior year period.

Total other expenses, net, for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $2.9 million, compared to $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $0.3 million, or 11%. The increase was primarily due to higher interest expense resulting from the increased borrowings under the 2019 Credit Agreement.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $18.5 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to a net loss of $4.4 million, or $0.04 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $22.9 million, or $0.20 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $24.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $24.1 million.

As of December 30, 2020, the Company had $84.8 million in cash and restricted cash and $84.8 million in debt obligations, of which $15.1 million were capital lease obligations, compared to $60.4 million in cash and restricted cash and $100.6 million in debt obligations, of which $17.5 million were capital lease obligations as of December 31, 2019.

Fiscal Year 2020 Results :

The following table represents net revenue by product grouping for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively:

Years Ended December 31,

Change

2020 2019 2020 to 2019 (in thousands, except for percentages) Advanced Wound Care $ 294,624 $ 220,744 $ 73,880 33 % Surgical & Sports Medicine 43,674 40,237 3,437 9 % Net revenue $ 338,298 $ 260,981 $ 77,317 30 %

Net revenue for the twelve months ended December 30, 2020 was $338.3 million, compared to $261.0 million for the twelve months of 2019, an increase of $77.3 million, or 30%. The increase in net revenue was driven by a $73.9 million increase, or 33%, in net revenue of Advanced Wound Care products and a $3.4 million increase, or 9%, in net revenue of Surgical & Sports Medicine products compared to the prior year. Net revenue of PuraPly products for the twelve months ended December 30, 2020 were $147.3 million, compared to $126.8 million for the twelve months ended December 30, 2019, an increase of $20.5 million, or 16%. Net revenue of PuraPly products represented approximately 44% of net revenue for the twelve months ended December 30, 2020, compared to 49% for the twelve months ended December 30, 2019.

Net income for the twelve months ended December 30, 2020 was $17.9 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to a net loss of $40.5 million, or $0.44 per share, for the twelve months ended December 30, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA of $36.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $18.2 million year ended December 31, 2019.

Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance:

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company expects:

Net revenue of between $390 million and $405 million, representing an increase of approximately 15% to 20% year-over-year, as compared to net revenue of $338.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The 2021 net revenue guidance range assumes: Net revenue from Advanced Wound Care products of between $362 million and $375 million, representing an increase of approximately 23% to 27% year-over-year as compared to net revenue of $294.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Net revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine products of between $28 million and $30 million, representing a decrease of approximately 31% to 36% year-over-year as compared to net revenue of $43.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Net revenue from the sale of PuraPly products of between $139 million and $147 million, representing a decrease of approximately 0% to 6% year-over-year, as compared to net revenue of $147.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

GAAP net income positive for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA positive for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.



ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 84,394 $ 60,174 Restricted cash 412 196 Accounts receivable, net 56,804 39,359 Inventory 27,799 22,918 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,935 2,953 Total current assets 174,344 125,600 Property and equipment, net 60,068 47,184 Notes receivable from related parties — 556 Intangible assets, net 30,622 20,797 Goodwill 28,772 25,539 Deferred tax asset, net 18 127 Other assets 670 884 Total assets $ 294,494 $ 220,687 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Deferred acquisition consideration $ 483 $ 5,000 Current portion of term loan 16,666 — Current portion of capital lease obligations 3,619 3,057 Current portion of deferred rent and lease incentive obligation 95 — Accounts payable 23,381 28,387 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 23,973 23,450 Total current liabilities 68,217 59,894 Line of credit 10,000 33,484 Term loan, net of current portion 43,044 49,634 Deferred acquisition consideration, net of current portion 1,436 — Earnout liability 3,985 — Deferred rent and lease incentive obligation, net of current portion 2,315 1,012 Capital lease obligations, net of current portion 11,442 14,431 Other liabilities 7,971 6,649 Total liabilities 148,410 165,104 Commitments and contingencies (Note 18) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 128,460,381 and 105,599,434 shares issued; 127,731,833 and 104,870,886 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 13 10 Additional paid-in capital 299,129 226,580 Accumulated deficit (153,058 ) (171,007 ) Total stockholders' equity 146,084 55,583 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 294,494 $ 220,687 -





ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended, December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenue $ 106,807 $ 74,645 $ 338,298 $ 260,981 Cost of goods sold 25,520 20,391 87,319 75,948 Gross profit 81,287 54,254 250,979 185,033 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 53,217 52,368 203,478 199,693 Research and development 6,299 3,640 20,086 14,799 Total operating expenses 59,516 56,008 223,564 214,492 Income (loss) from operations 21,771 (1,754 ) 27,415 (29,459 ) Other expense, net: Interest expense, net (2,888 ) (2,604 ) (11,279 ) (8,996 ) Gain on settlement of deferred acquisition consideration — — 2,246 — Loss on the extinguishment of debt — — — (1,862 ) Other income, net 7 2 97 13 Total other expense, net (2,881 ) (2,602 ) (8,936 ) (10,845 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 18,890 (4,356 ) 18,479 (40,304 ) Income tax expense (396 ) (42 ) (530 ) (150 ) Net income (loss) 18,494 (4,398 ) 17,949 (40,454 ) Non-cash deemed dividend to warrant holders — — — (645 ) Net income (loss) attributed to common shareholders $ 18,494 $ (4,398 ) $ 17,949 $ (41,099 ) Net income (loss) attributed to common shareholders, per share: Basic $ 0.16 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.44 ) Diluted $ 0.15 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.44 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 116,641,862 97,760,835 107,737,936 92,840,401 Diluted 120,716,431 97,760,835 111,360,831 92,840,401





ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 17,949 $ (40,454 ) $ (64,831 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 3,723 3,388 3,309 Amortization of intangible assets 3,745 6,043 3,669 Non-cash interest expense 236 243 845 Deferred interest expense 2,133 1,446 249 Deferred rent expense and lease incentive obligation 1,273 882 56 Gain on settlement of deferred acquisition consideration (2,246 ) — — Recovery of certain notes receivable from related parties (1,516 ) — — Deferred tax expense 112 111 186 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 201 146 1,209 Write-off of deferred offering costs — — 3,494 Provision recorded for sales returns and doubtful accounts 2,441 239 1,157 Adjustment for excess and obsolete inventories 3,050 1,297 2,473 Stock-based compensation 1,661 936 1,075 Change in fair value of warrant liability — — 469 Loss of extinguishment of debt — 1,862 2,095 Change in fair value of Earnout liability 203 — — Changes in fair value of forfeiture rights — — 589 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (18,825 ) (4,691 ) (7,110 ) Inventory (6,700 ) (11,063 ) (1,524 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (971 ) (625 ) (1,414 ) Accounts payable (635 ) 4,700 (60 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,443 2,942 2,354 Accrued interest - affiliate debt — — (9,241 ) Other liabilities (476 ) (930 ) 316 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,801 (33,528 ) (60,635 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (21,145 ) (5,984 ) (1,857 ) Proceeds from the repayment of notes receivable from related parties 2,132 — — Cash paid for business acquisition (5,820 ) — — Acquisition of intangible asset — (250 ) — Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment — — 1 Net cash used in investing activities (24,833 ) (6,234 ) (1,856 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Line of credit borrowings (repayments), net (23,484 ) 7,000 8,866 Proceeds from term loan 10,000 50,000 — Proceeds from long-term debt - affiliates — — 15,000 Proceeds from equity financing 64,729 50,340 92,000 Payment of equity issuance costs (5,656 ) (2,973 ) (270 ) Payment of recapitalization costs — — (11,206 ) Repayment of debt and debt issuance cost on affiliate debt — — (22,680 ) Repayment of notes payable — (17,585 ) (10 ) Principal repayments of capital lease obligations (2,427 ) (1,266 ) (104 ) Redemption of redeemable common stock placed into treasury — (6,762 ) — Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 2,823 269 119 Proceeds from the exercise of common stock warrants — 628 — Payments of deferred acquisition consideration (3,517 ) — — Payment of debt issuance costs — (924 ) (177 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 42,468 78,727 81,538 Change in cash and restricted cash 24,436 38,965 19,047 Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year 60,370 21,405 2,358 Cash and restricted cash, end of year $ 84,806 $ 60,370 $ 21,405 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 9,609 $ 8,148 $ 5,423 Cash paid for income taxes $ 61 $ 49 $ 8 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Reimbursement of offering expenses included in prepaid expenses and other current assets $ 1,009 $ — $ — Fair value of shares issued for business acquisition $ 7,986 $ — $ — Deferred acquisition consideration and earnout liability recorded for business acquisition $ 5,218 $ — $ — Fair value of shares issued in connection with investor debt settlement $ — $ — $ 42,764 Fair value of shares issued in connection with settlement of investor warrants $ — $ — $ 2,707 Common stock issued in exchange for APHAC shares $ — $ — $ 1 Notice of put option exercise of redeemable common shares $ — $ — $ 6,762 Non-cash deemed dividend related to warrant exchange $ — $ 645 $ — Equity issuance costs included in accounts payable $ — $ 537 $ — Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,391 $ 4,014 $ 172 Acquisition of intangible assets included in accrued expenses and other liabilities $ — $ 500 $ — Equipment acquired under capital lease $ — $ 1,099 $ —

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



Our management uses financial measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, in addition to financial measures in accordance with GAAP to evaluate our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, our reported financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. Our management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the items that we exclude. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, for each of the periods presented:

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net income (loss) attributable to Organogenesis Holdings Inc. $ 18,494 $ (4,398 ) $ 17,949 $ (40,454 ) Interest expense, net 2,888 2,604 11,279 8,996 Income tax expense 396 42 530 150 Depreciation 974 835 3,723 3,388 Amortization 1,227 1,517 3,745 6,043 EBITDA 23,979 600 37,226 (21,877 ) Stock-based compensation expense 497 236 1,661 936 Restructuring charge (1) 618 - 618 - Gain on settlement of deferred acquisition consideration (2) - - (2,246 ) - Recovery of certain notes receivable from related parties (3) (405 ) - (1,516 ) - Change in fair value of Earnout (4) 203 - 203 - Loss on extinguishment of debt (5) - - - 1,862 Exchange offer transaction costs (6) - - - 916 CPN transaction costs (7) - - 929 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,892 $ 836 $ 36,875 $ (18,163 )

________________________________

(1) Amount reflects employee retention and other benefit-related costs related to the Company’s restructuring activities in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

(2) Amount reflects the gain recognized related to the settlement of the deferred acquisition consideration dispute with the sellers of NuTech Medical in February 2020 as well as the settlement of the assumed legacy lawsuit from the sellers of NuTech Medical in October 2020.

(3) Amount reflects the collection of certain notes receivable from related parties previously reserved.

(4) Amount reflects the change in the fair value of the Earnout liability in connection with the CPN acquisition.

(5) Amounts reflect the amount of loss recognized on the extinguishment of the Master Lease Agreement upon repayment in 2019 and the amount of loss recognized on the repayment and conversion to equity of the affiliated debt in December 2018.

(6) Amount reflects legal, advisory, and other professional fees incurred in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 related directly to the warrant exchange transactions.

(7) Amount reflects the legal, advisory, and other professional fees incurred in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 related directly to the CPN acquisition.

