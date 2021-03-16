Digital Dental Impression Market Is Expected To Account For A Major Revenue Share In The Global Market 2020-2027: Acumen Research And Consulting

/EIN News/ -- Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently added forthcoming report titled “Digital Dental Impression Market – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 - 2027” gives detailed insights on the Digital Dental Impression Market.



LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Substantial increase in the number of dental surgeries across the globe and rapid technological advancement in dental surgical devices for ease of surgeries are major factors expected to drive the growth of the global digital dental impression market.

Digital Impressions (also known as 3-D intraoral scanning) are the latest technology in capturing a replica of the mouth. By using a wand-like tool connected to a computer and advanced software, a dentist can create a virtual model of the hard and soft tissues in the mouth.

Market Dynamics

Demand from dental surgeons for devices or instruments with lower complexity is increasing. Since the last two decades, the average dental expenditure per person in the US increased 27% from US$ 245.44 to US$ 313.37 for the overall population cumulatively and increased 59% from US$283.29 to US$451.02 for the elderly population.

In 2020, BEGO, a company providing services related to dental prosthetics and implantology, partnered with Formlabs located in the US. The partnership is focused on enhancing consumer access to dental restorative materials of BEGO. This is anticipated to help the company to enhance the business presence and increase the customer base.





In 2020, KaVo Kerr, a dental equipment manufacturer, partnered with TeamSmile. The partnership is focused to deliver the dentists at TeamSmile advanced digital dental equipment in order to deliver advanced care.



Types of Digital Impression Technology

There are two types of digital impression technology currently available for dentists to use. One type captures the images as digital photographs, providing dentists and dental laboratories with a series of images; the other type captures images as digital video.

The images can be captured using lasers or digital scanning. Laser scanning uses concentrated light that is safe and highly precise. It captures all of the details of the teeth and gums while eliminating the patient’s need to hold unpleasant, distasteful material in his or her mouth. Digital optical scanners also are safe and highly accurate, but require teeth to be powder-coated with a special spray before scanning to ensure all parts of the impression are recorded properly.

Benefits of Digital Impressions

Digital optical impressions significantly increase efficiency, productivity, and accuracy, and make it possible for dentists to e-mail the virtual impression to the laboratory, rather than send a traditional impression or stone model via regular mail. Also, digital impressions can be used to make same day dentistry restorations, thereby speeding up patient treatment and reducing the need for multiple office visits.

Other Benefits Of Digital Impressions Include:

Improved image/impression quality for better-fitting restorations





No need for distasteful impression materials that cause some patients to gag





More comfortable, less anxious experience for patients and the dental team





Reduced possibility of impression-taking errors and elimination of material inaccuracies for fewer restoration mistakes





Patients tend to appreciate the new technology and state-of-the-art dental care, so they become more engaged in, and better informed about, the treatment process because they can see their impressions on-screen chairside.





The digital impression can be stored electronically indefinitely, which saves space, contributes to efficient recordkeeping, and supports a paper-free environment.





Green dentistry and eco-friendly aspects include eliminating the need for disposable plastic trays and impression materials, which otherwise would be polluting landfill space; digital data is eliminated with the “delete” button.



Digital Dental Impression Market Segment Analysis, 2019

The global digital dental impression market is segmented into type and end-use. The type segment is bifurcated into optical wand technology and confocal microscopic imaging technology. The optical wand technology segment is expected to account for a noticeable revenue share in the digital dental impression market. The end-use segment is divided into dental clinics and hospitals. Among end-use, the dental clinic's segment is expected to account for major revenue share in the target market. The players profiled in the report are Glidewell Dental Laboratories, Ormco Corporation, Sirona Dental Systems Inc., 3Shape A/S, Align Technology, Inc., Densys3D Ltd., Carestream Health, Inc., and Planmeca Oy.

Segment Analysis by Region

The market in North America is expected to account for a major revenue share in the global digital dental impression market due to high consumer spending on dental care. Total dental expenditures were US$ 124 Bn in 2016 which was a 3.3% increase from 2015. Availability of favorable insurance policies and advanced infrastructure in order to adopt advanced devices is expected to boost the growth of the digital dental impression regional market. In 2019, the average expenditure on dental care insurance in the US amounted to US$ 121.37 per consumer unit. In addition, increasing merger & acquisition activities by major players in order to enhance the business is expected to impact the target market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The global digital dental impression market is highly competitive due to the presence of the large number of players and innovative product offerings. In addition, business expansion activities through partnerships and agreements are factors expected to further increase the competition.

