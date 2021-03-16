Refined Comfort and Exhilarating Performance: Enhanced 2022 Kia Stinger Makes Canadian Debut

Two available trims (GT Limited and GT Elite), with pricing starting at $50,495

Powered by a 3.3L twin-turbo V6 engine with 368HP paired with All Wheel Drive

New, pronounced, 19-inch alloy wheels amplify the sporty and premium character

Interior features include an upgraded new cluster housing, frameless rear-view mirror and bold 10.25” wide navigation screen

All-new GT Elite trim with optional new suede package

Fully equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including Advanced Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Junction Turning and Blind View Monitor and more

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kia Canada has evolved the game once again, with the introduction of the enhanced 2022 Kia Stinger. An all-new GT Elite trim and the much-loved GT Limited trim boast refreshed impressive design, advanced safety and remarkable performance. Since its debut, the Kia Stinger has been celebrated by enthusiasts and journalists alike as AJAC’s 2019 Canadian Car of the Year.

“We are continually challenging ourselves to evolve, innovate and outperform,” says Michael Kopke, Director of Marketing at Kia Canada. “The enhanced 2022 Stinger represents an important breakthrough in the brand’s polished, premium design evolution, and represents the tireless outcome of detail driven engineering.”

The redesigned Kia Stinger will be available in Canadian dealerships this spring, with a starting price of $50,495 for the GT Limited, and $52,995 for the GT Elite.

New and Improved – Inside and Out

The 2022 Stinger maintains its sexy, sleek, attention-demanding exterior – now with amplified character and bold, aggressive presence. New to the 2022 Stinger are the following exterior enhancements:

New, pronounced, black 19-inch alloy wheels amplify the sporty and premium character, with a sleek multi-spoke design

Rear combination lamps with an expanded luminous area give a wide, aggressive stance with connected LED taillights that command attention

More aggressive diffuser and larger-diameter quad exhaust tips

To turn heads in your personal style, the Kia Stinger is available in seven captivating colours, including all-new Ascot Green, Snow White Pearl, Ghost Grey, Thunder Grey, Aurora Black, Atomic Blue and California Red

On the interior, our design upgrades haven’t missed a single stitch. New to the 2022 Stinger include:

Upgraded cluster housing, with high-gloss black and chrome ring finishes

Frameless, elegant rear-view mirror

Bold 10.25” navigation screen wrapped in a high-gloss black-fascia panel

Dimpled, aluminum console hairline and the newly-applied mood lamp line on the passenger side

New available suede package (GT Elite trim) that offers suede seat inserts, headliner material, pillar material, dash, door panels and sun visors

Available red stitching and seat belts (GT Elite trim, suede package)

The Power to Perform

The enhanced 2022 Kia Stinger is here to be noticed – that’s why, we’ve added a little more umph to this well-decorated performance vehicle to include:

368HP 3.3L twin-turbo V6 engine

Second-Generation, standard All Wheel Drive tuned to offer more dynamic performance

Brembo Brakes, Shift-by-Wire, and Electronic Suspension Control

Electronic Variable Exhaust Valves produce a rich and hearty sport exhaust sound

Available Mechanical Limited-Slip Differential to deliver improved drive power and outstanding handling



Safety First

The 2022 Stinger comes fully equipped with Kia’s critically acclaimed, cutting-edge Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, including:

Advanced Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Junction Turning

Safe Exit Warning

Navigation-Based Advanced Smart Cruise Control

Lane Following Assist

Blind Spot Collision Avoidance

Blind-Spot View Monitor (GT Elite trim)

Thoughtful Tech and Convenience

The 2022 Kia Stinger includes the impressive, intuitive tech features Kia’s known and celebrated for. Technology enhancements in the 2022 model include:

Split-screen capability and multi-device connectivity featured within the fifth-generation 10.25” wide navigation screen

Remote UVO Intelligence™ app that includes remote seat heating and ventilation

Smart key remote engine start



For more information, please visit: www.kia.ca/stinger2022

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc. (KCI), founded in 1999 and is a subsidiary of the Kia Motors Corporation (KMC) based in Seoul, South Korea. The full line of award-winning Kia vehicles offers world-class quality and customer satisfaction through a network of 195 dealers across the country. The company employs 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec.

Whether it is a compact, crossover, or electric model which is among the best in the industry, each Kia vehicle offers a superior combination of precision engineering, exceptional performance, innovative features and advanced safety systems. Kia has sold a million vehicles, including popular models in Canada like the Soul, Forte, Sportage, Sorento, Stinger and has recently added the K5 and Carnival to its lineup. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

