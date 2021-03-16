COLORME Artist Debra Lee Murrow paints at Paint for a Cure fundraiser March 19th, 2021 Paradise Valley, AZ

Friends COLORME Canvas Get creating with COLORME Art Spa - Canvas painting to DIY Necklaces & more Wedding Guestbook Painting

Murrow will paint a special COLORME canvas for Paint for a Cure. She will help those people attending the sold-out event to ‘find the artist within’.

Whenever people start to paint on my COLORME canvases, their right brain (inner artist) takes over and voila! Art becomes natural and fun again!” — Debra Lee Murrow

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix, AZ, USA, March 16th, 2021 - COLORME Art Spa founder and artist Debra Murrow will paint a special COLORME canvas on Friday, March 19 for the Paint for a Cure fundraising event for Hues for Hope . She will help those people attending the sold-out event to ‘find the artist within’, as they all help paint the special COLORME canvas that will eventually furnish the walls of the home to be built for ALS patients.The event is being hosted by Eric and Jen Weinbrenner , who are passionate about ALS because Eric got diagnosed with the disease Nov 27th, 2019. They created Paint for a Cure with a mission to help cure the financial burden that ALS imposes on families. Paint For A Cure is committed to providing medically accessible housing and monetary support to those who cannot afford the necessities, and help offset the expenses of ALS. The event is sold out, but donations are always accepted to be able to help more and more people with ALS.Debra Murrow is also showcasing at the AZ Online Wedding Show , Sunday March 21, 2021. It's a fun, FREE, informative and unique wedding planning experience, featuring some of the highest ranked and professional wedding vendors in Arizona! Tickets are free - and the show is virtual, seen from the comforts of your own home. See how to get an amazing fine art piece for your new home!About Debra Lee Murrow/COLORME Art SpaDebra Lee Murrow is a Fine Artist, Entrepreneur, and founder of the COLORME Art Spa. She helps adults express themselves through a variety of art classes, teaching and coaching on art and awareness of the words you speak. She also works with leaders of businesses to help them use artistic work to clarify their mission statements and company goals. Murrow continues to lend her talents to those who need them, improving the world around her through artistic expression. ( www.ColorMeArtSpa.com Murrow teaches five main workshops, to help people find fun and purpose, as well as at finding the artist within! These five pictures seen above represent each workshop. Click here to receive a Free COLORME postcard to get you started on your healing journey. Need a creative outlet for your team or family? See her many options for custom COLORME Art Packages.

COLORME Art Spa Interactive art for all occasions