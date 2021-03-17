Porch Windows Direct Offers 15 Day Lead Time on Memory Vinyl Windows and Doors
EINPresswire.com/ -- Porch Windows Direct announced on their new website that they are offering an industry-leading 15 day lead time on expedited orders of their aluminum-framed, memory vinyl window and door products. The product is handmade to custom order by Porch Conversions™ in Ohio and North Carolina for Porch Windows' Direct customers.
The home design and do-it-yourself markets have experienced significant spikes over the past year with demand for porch enclosures and memory vinyl window and door products that will extend the livable space in one's home throughout all seasons.
Andrea Severson, General Manager of Porch Windows Direct said, "We're excited to be offering a high-demand product at affordable rates with an industry-leading turnaround time on expedited orders. Customers can shop with Porch Windows Direct online and customize their own products or simply call or email information to us if they need help with their measurements or specific application".
The new Porch Windows Direct website offers four product categories with the EzVue memory vinyl window and door product lines. They also offer EzVue rectangle and trapezoid fixed panel memory vinyl windows. Customers can utilize the installation videos, architectural specifications, and FAQ section to get many of their questions answered while configuring their custom order.
About Porch Windows Direct
Porch Windows Direct is a Minnesota-based direct-ship company for memory vinyl windows and doors. They offer aluminum framed, flexi-glazed, memory vinyl windows for your porch, patio, lanai, and more. These are 4-track products that transform your outdoor space into a multi-season room; hand-built by Porch Conversions™. Porch Windows Direct ships nationally in the 48 contiguous United States. Call the company for orders to Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico.
