Coronavirus – Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (15 March 2021)

Seventeen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Southern and Central Regions.

Out of these, fifteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Senafe (9), Dibarawa (3), Enda Ghiorghis (2), and Decamere (1), in the Southern Region. The remaining two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, seventy patients who have been receiving medical treatment in the Southern (52), and Central (18), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 2,701 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3,055.