Michael Ligon of The Ligon Brothers accepted into Forbes Business Council
Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders.
The Ligon Group’s Michael Ligon, Award-Winning Real Estate Coach & REI’s Top Entrepreneur to Follow; cofounder of the Ligon Group & Published Author, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
Michael Ligon was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Michael Ligon into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Michael has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Michael will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Michael will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
“I feel excited and privileged to part of this elite group of professionals,” says Michael. “I’m looking forward to lending my expertise, knowledge and insight to help entrepreneurs succeed with their real estate goals.”
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
About Michael Ligon & The Ligon Group/Ligon Brothers
Michael is an Award-Winning Real Estate Coach & REI’s Top Entrepreneur to Follow; cofounder of the Ligon Group & Published Author. His best described as an Inquisitive Polymath. His sophophilic personality has provided him with a vast insight in a plethora of subjects. His extensive appetite for knowledge has made him a recognized pundit in the world of Real Estate. He has received numerous accolades for his Mentorships and Wisdom pertaining to Investing, Real Estate Contract Law, Negotiations and various Real Estate Practices.
Michael and David Ligon are Collectively known as The Ligon Brothers. The Ligon Brothers are wealth creation specialists, consultants and real estate investors. As Real Estate Investors They developed LYNK™ Real Estate and created the Real Estate Connector Method™ and The MLS Digital Flipping Method™ each being a unique system for real estate investing. In addition to their award winning programs they are also the Authors of The Real Estate Connector Method, a guide to Wholesaling Real Estate & Wolf Secrets a playbook for mastering any negotiation and closing any deal. As Consultants their extensive experience in real estate and house flipping has made them the go to guys for consulting on a variety of home improvement and house remodeling television series and documentaries.
Connect with the Ligon Brothers:
Social Media Sites
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LigonBrothers/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ligonbrothers/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ligonbrothers/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ligonbrothers
Official Site
Official Site: https://www.ligonbrothers.com/
Official Site: https://www.TheLigonGroup.com/
IMDb: https://www.imdb.me/Ligonbrothers
Media Manager
Ligon Brothers
email us here