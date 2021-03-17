Volunteer Firefighter Alliance Aims to Sign up 10,000 Members for Accidental Death and Dismemberment Benefits

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Volunteer Firefighter Alliance, a leading advocate of volunteer firefighting departments and local communities throughout the United States, has set a goal of crossing the 10,000-member mark for its $10,000 accidental death and dismemberment benefit program.

The Volunteer Firefighter Alliance offers free membership to all volunteer firefighters, and this includes free discounts as well as free accidental death and dismemberment benefits provided by the Connecticut-based Hartford Fire Insurance Company. The accidental death and dismemberment benefit package includes a $10,000 death benefit for volunteer firefighters who are killed in the line of duty. It also includes the actual expenses incurred for any funeral expenses.

After they sign up for benefits, active firefighters will immediately be mailed membership cards with their policy numbers and discount information. In addition, the accidental death and dismemberment benefits will automatically renew each year.

According to the Volunteer Firefighter Alliance, firefighters are eligible for death benefits only if they are members of volunteer fire departments, have been unpaid volunteers with these departments, have signed up for the alliance’s benefits package, and pass away while completing firefighting duties.

As part of their firefighter alliance membership, firefighters will also receive a quarterly newsletter as well as access to a discount website featuring members-only prices for a variety of items. For instance, they can receive as much as 40% off tickets to theme parks, 30% off tickets to movie theaters, and 60% off restaurant meals. They can additionally receive 10% off more than 40,000 car rental providers and popular hotels throughout the country. The membership program also offers discounts on apparel, auto parts/services, electronics, and other in-demand items.

To sign up for the Volunteer Firefighter Alliance’s accidental death and dismemberment benefit program, visit www.volunteerfirefighterallinace.org/lodd.html. Also, for more information about the Volunteer Firefighter Alliance’s programs, call 1-866-280-0441 or visit www.volunteerfirefighteralliance.org.

