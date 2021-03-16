AUDIENCEX Named Number 88 on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in California

/EIN News/ -- Annual Accolade Based on Three-Year Revenue Growth



MARINA DEL REY, Calif., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUDIENCEX , the largest independent trading desk built for marketers and agencies, announced today that the company had placed number 88 on the Inc. 5000 regional list of fastest-growing private companies in California. This is the third consecutive year the company has been listed on the prestigious Inc. 5000 annual ranking.

The companies recognized show impressive rates of growth across all industries in California. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 535 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 40,000 people and added nearly $7 billion to the California economy. Companies based in major metro areas—Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and San Diego—brought in the highest revenue overall.

“We’ve experienced tremendous growth this past year, achieved in a uniquely challenging environment, and I couldn’t be more proud of our team as we receive this recognition,” said Jason Wulfsohn, Co-Founder and COO of AUDIENCEX. “This has also been a period of continued evolution for AUDIENCEX, including our recent acquisition of BBMG , and we’re excited for what’s possible for our company, clients, and partners as we look forward to the remainder of 2021.”

AUDIENCEX uses proprietary technology to reach defined audiences with precision and eﬃciency. The company’s independent trading desk, tdX, provides integrated and unified access to 22 programmatic platforms, including search and social, assessing millions of historical campaign data points to identify the best performing platforms for each marketing campaign. The company is currently hiring for multiple open positions as they continue to provide their agency and brand customers with expanded performance solutions across the entirety of the acquisition funnel.

“This list proves the power of companies in California no matter the industry,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay.”

Methodology

The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regional are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

