Gigamon Names Carahsoft Distributor of the Year for 2020

Company Recognized for Outstanding Public Sector Growth and Performance

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the 2020 Distributor of the Year by Gigamon, the global leader in visibility and analytics for the hybrid cloud.



Carahsoft and Gigamon became partners in 2013 and have worked together since to increase Gigamon’s public sector business year over year through high-volume, high-performing sales and marketing campaigns. Carahsoft has also built strategic partner relationships and secured new contract awards to advance Gigamon’s public sector presence and impact. Carahsoft continues to build their reseller ecosystem to further the momentum of this partnership.

“We congratulate the Carahsoft team! Their dedication and support have been fundamental to driving our joint customers’ success,” said Larissa Crandall, Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Alliances at Gigamon. “Carahsoft’s values align with our mission to ensure that our customers gain visibility into their physical and virtual network traffic at the best possible value. We look forward to continuing this successful relationship throughout 2021.”

“We are honored to be named Gigamon’s Distributor of the Year, and we congratulate our partners World Wide Technology, CompuNet and Blackwood Associates on their respective Gigamon Channel Awards,” said Chris Clarke, Director of Sales for the Gigamon Team at Carahsoft. “We share Gigamon’s and our reseller partners’ customer-first approach to delivering trusted network solutions that meet the needs of our shared customers. Through this long-standing partnership, our teams have worked closely to accelerate demand for Gigamon’s cybersecurity and performance monitoring solutions throughout the public sector, and Gigamon has been a vital component of our cybersecurity business.”

Since its founding in 2004, Carahsoft has provided the public sector with IT solutions from hundreds of technology vendors, prime contractors, system integrators, value-added resellers and channel partners. In 2020, Carahsoft continued its growth and expanded its team to include more than 2,000 sales, marketing, customer service and contracting professionals.

