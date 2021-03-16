Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 896 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,612 in the last 365 days.

Audubon Companies Awarded Engineering and Design Contract for a Large Scale Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) Project

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audubon Companies is pleased to announce it was awarded an engineering and design contract for a large scale carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project. The CCS project will capture carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from processing facilities to capture and sequester approximately 1.5 million metric tons (MTPA) of CO2 annually from the atmosphere.

“The CCS project will help our client achieve their energy transition targets and aligns with Audubon’s corporate sustainability initiatives.” said Dave Beck, Managing Partner, Audubon Companies. “We are honored to be selected and look forward to this project.

For this project, Audubon’s scope of work includes the conceptual design, technology selection, and project CAPEX and OPEX basis for the capturing of CO2 gas from local emitters. The captured CO2 will be processed and transported via pipeline to produce a high purity CO2 product, then be used in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) and permanently sequestered in an existing oil field. 

About Audubon Companies:

Audubon Companies is a leading engineering, technical, and management services company supporting the energy, power, infrastructure, and industrial markets. With our commitment to safety and quality, we deliver value-added project solutions, products and services for repeatable project success.

For more information, please visit auduboncompanies.com and find Audubon on Twitter.

Source: Audubon Companies

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/790a2f88-c58e-4d4a-a3ec-cce19aca8164


Contact:

Audubon Companies
Ivonne Hallard
Sr. Director of Marketing & Communications
713.452.3127
communications@auduboncompanies.com

Primary Logo

Carbon capture and storage (CCS)

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) are seen as increasingly vital components of achieving energy transition goals.

You just read:

Audubon Companies Awarded Engineering and Design Contract for a Large Scale Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) Project

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.