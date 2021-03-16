Audubon Companies Awarded Engineering and Design Contract for a Large Scale Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) Project

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audubon Companies is pleased to announce it was awarded an engineering and design contract for a large scale carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project. The CCS project will capture carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from processing facilities to capture and sequester approximately 1.5 million metric tons (MTPA) of CO2 annually from the atmosphere.



“The CCS project will help our client achieve their energy transition targets and aligns with Audubon’s corporate sustainability initiatives.” said Dave Beck, Managing Partner, Audubon Companies. “We are honored to be selected and look forward to this project.

For this project, Audubon’s scope of work includes the conceptual design, technology selection, and project CAPEX and OPEX basis for the capturing of CO2 gas from local emitters. The captured CO2 will be processed and transported via pipeline to produce a high purity CO2 product, then be used in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) and permanently sequestered in an existing oil field.

