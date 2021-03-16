With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 467 Percent, Fattmerchant Ranks No. 18 on Inc. Magazine’s List of Florida’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

/EIN News/ -- Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida list employed more than 83,000 people in 2019

ORLANDO, Fla., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Fattmerchant is ranked at No. 18 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Florida-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Florida economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“We are humbled and blown away by such a high ranking on the list of fastest-growing companies in Florida. The Fattmerchant team works every day to help our customers and partners harness the full power of payments and grow their business,” said Suneera Madhani, founder and CEO of Fattmerchant. “That dedication is what fuels our rapid growth and position as a leader in payment technology.”

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Florida. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 202 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 83,000 people and added nearly $11 billion to the Florida economy. Companies based in major metro areas—Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Tampa, and Orlando—brought in the highest revenue overall.

Fattmerchant has experienced tremendous growth and success over the last few years, receiving several prestigious recognitions. For two consecutive years, Fattmerchant was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the Best Credit Card Processing Companies and included in Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing private companies. The payment technology company’s dedication to creating a top-notch culture also led to its recognition as one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces of 2020.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/florida .

“This list proves the power of companies in Florida no matter the industry,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay.”

About Fattmerchant

Fattmerchant is a hyper-growth payment technology company featured in the top 5% of Inc. Magazine's list of fastest-growing companies in America for two years running and in Inc.'s Best Workplaces of 2020 list. Fattmerchant serves its direct clients through Omni, an all-in-one payments platform that helps businesses from $1 million to $100 million in revenue process payments through all channels under a single interface. In addition, Fattmerchant's integrated payments API, Omni Connect, enables software companies to monetize payment streams directly within their own software platform.

